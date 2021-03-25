GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Idea Men, Llc Sells 1,192,022 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $11,182,471.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.52. 8,278,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.46. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

