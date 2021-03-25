Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE: GPMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/23/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “
- 3/9/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “
Shares of GPMT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 494,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $678.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.49.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
