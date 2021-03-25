Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE: GPMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

3/9/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Shares of GPMT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 494,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $678.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

