Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $66,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,408 shares of company stock worth $23,075,186. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

