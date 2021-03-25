Greenhouse Funds LLLP Acquires 40,000 Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. MagnaChip Semiconductor accounts for about 1.9% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 4.33% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 653.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 84,685 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,991. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $921.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

