Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) & CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Critical Contrast

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Groove Botanicals and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNX Resources 0 4 8 0 2.67

CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $14.45, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groove Botanicals and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CNX Resources $1.92 billion 1.67 -$80.73 million $0.26 56.31

Groove Botanicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A CNX Resources -83.40% 1.94% 1.05%

Risk & Volatility

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Groove Botanicals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 524,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,017,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 283,000 net CBM acres, as well as 1,896,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Resources Corporation also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.