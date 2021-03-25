Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 12,789 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 3.77% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

CMBS opened at $53.99 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01.

