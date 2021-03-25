Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 58,484 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,484 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.06 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

