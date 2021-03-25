Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,535 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Welltower worth $21,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after purchasing an additional 319,682 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

