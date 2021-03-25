Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $318.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

