Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 7,982 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 193.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 95.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $267.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average of $250.21. The company has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $159.41 and a one year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

