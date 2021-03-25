Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,141 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,728,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,236,000 after acquiring an additional 202,970 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after acquiring an additional 190,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.70 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

