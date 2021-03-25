Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $20.70 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,373.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,693.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,500.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,673.52 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.04 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

