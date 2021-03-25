Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $21.41 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Public Storage worth $21,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $241.14 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

