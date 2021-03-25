Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.92 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $166.50 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

