Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $24.38 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $24,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $113.61 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

