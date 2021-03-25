Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,214 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

