Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,040,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,032,000.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS ARBGU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.