Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 18,514 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.73 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.21.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

