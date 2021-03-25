Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $268,666,000 after buying an additional 352,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Oracle by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 296,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shares of ORCL opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

