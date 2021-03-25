Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,738 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of The Progressive worth $30,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in The Progressive by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

