Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.98 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

