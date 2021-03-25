Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 62,617 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,617 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 217,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.68 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

