Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 63,518 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.39% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 80,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

VMO opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

