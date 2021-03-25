Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,095 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of BTZ opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

