Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth $19,299,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ventas by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 390,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

