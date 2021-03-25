Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Guider has a total market cap of $23,354.39 and $443.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.00638359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00024123 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

