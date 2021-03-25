GXChain (GXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.94 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001494 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000983 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,095,976 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.