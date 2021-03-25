Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Shares Down 42.4%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was down 42.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.