HARD Protocol Trading Down 28.1% This Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $89.76 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.00450634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00057921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00170790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00760196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00075366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

