Harmony (ONE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $565.56 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 107.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $565.56 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00024227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.60 or 0.00644909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,971,859,618 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,844,618 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

