Harvest Finance Trading 27.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $197.84 or 0.00377500 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $102.43 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 542,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,744 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

