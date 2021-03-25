Head-To-Head Analysis: BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) vs. GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment -160.86% 10.19% 5.32% GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $78.12 million 3.16 -$6.89 million $0.59 5.63 GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.33 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock Capital Investment and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats GBT Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh networks. In addition, the company sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. Further, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.