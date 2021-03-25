Head-To-Head Contrast: Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) & Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 11.05% 31.88% 5.53% Telekom Austria 8.38% 13.85% 4.57%

Otelco has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Otelco and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otelco and Telekom Austria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $62.77 million 0.63 $7.80 million $2.27 5.09 Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 1.04 $366.20 million N/A N/A

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Summary

Otelco beats Telekom Austria on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services. The company also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.3 million customers; and had approximately 6.1 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V.

