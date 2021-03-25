Head-To-Head Survey: Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) versus First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Howard Bancorp and First Financial Northwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Financial Northwest 0 0 2 0 3.00

Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. First Financial Northwest has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howard Bancorp and First Financial Northwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 2.75 $16.88 million $1.01 16.32 First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 2.24 $10.37 million $1.03 14.36

Howard Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp -15.10% 5.35% 0.65% First Financial Northwest 13.85% 5.52% 0.62%

Volatility & Risk

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Howard Bancorp beats First Financial Northwest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides merchant card, overnight sweep, check positive pay, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 15 full service branches, as well as eight commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.