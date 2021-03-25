Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 21,700 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 785.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,521,000 after acquiring an additional 271,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,698,000 after acquiring an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.