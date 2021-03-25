Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 36,145 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 11,087.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,145 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

