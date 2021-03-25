Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $3,362,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.