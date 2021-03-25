Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.54% of Rocky Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $50.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

