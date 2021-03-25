Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 110,704 Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $66,098,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,488,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 228,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ABST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of ABST opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

