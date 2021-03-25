Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 149,300 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Archrock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

