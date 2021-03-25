Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 17,255 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

