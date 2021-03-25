Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 25,500 Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Shenandoah Telecommunications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

