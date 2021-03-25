Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 32,500 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

