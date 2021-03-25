Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 18,155 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE MGP opened at $32.34 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.