Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.