Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.33% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $69,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 in the last three months. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

