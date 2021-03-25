Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 10,590 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.51.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

