Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 204,000 Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 204,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Affimed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 8.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFMD opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

