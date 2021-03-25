Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 30,900 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 132,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 770,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

PLOW stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.