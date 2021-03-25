Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,618,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

